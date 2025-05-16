New Report on Jonathan Kuminga's Relationship With Warriors
Will Jonathan Kuminga remain with the Golden State Warriors?
After an up-and-down regular season clouded by injuries, Jonathan Kuminga's 2024-2025 campaign became even more of a roller coaster during the Warriors' playoff run.
Kuminga didn't play in four of the Warriors' seven opening round games against the Houston Rockets, all of which were due to Steve Kerr opting to not play the 2021 first-round pick. It seemingly took an injury to two-time NBA MVP guard, Steph Curry in the Warriors' second-round exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kuminga to get regular playing time.
During the five-game loss to the Timberwolves, Kuminga played a career-high over 27-minutes per game and averaged 20.8 points per game in the series, while scoring a playoff career-high 30 points during the Warriors' Game 3 loss.
Despite playing regular start-like minutes in their second round series, rumors have swirled about Kuminga's camp not being happy with the organization due to his lack of minutes, especially prior to Curry's injury, which forced the future Hall of Famer to miss the final four games of the series against the Timberwolves.
According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Kuminga believes he's ready for a premium role, playing 30+ minutes per night, while being a 'featured' part of the team's offense, something the Warriors haven't been willing to give the former first-round pick as of yet.
"I think it boiled down to Jonathan Kuminga wants to and believes he's ready for a 25 to 35-minute per night role and as an every night wing in the league, and a featured offensive role," Slater said. "And they have been unwilling to give to give him that at various times in his career."
Kuminga, 22, dealt with a myriad of injuries this season. While appearing in just 47 regular season games, the 6-foot-7 forward proved his worth, averaging 15.3 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, while playing just over 22-minutes a night.
Kuminga is set to become a restricted free agent when the NBA's new league year officially begins on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.