What Travis Kelce’s mom Donna has to say about her divorce from Ed
Donna Kelce just shed some light on her divorce from Ed Kelce, offering fans some rare insight into their relationship.
In Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year: The Moms issue, which was released on Thursday, October 3, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce revealed that she and her ex-husband stayed together for many years for the sake of their children, despite acknowledging that “their marriage was not working.”
“We could do that and make sure that their life was normal as possible,” the 71-year-old shared. “But in that one respect, I did stand still for several years until I could move on on my own.”
Donna, who mentioned how she was the primary breadwinner, emphasized the importance of demonstrating to her children that a woman can achieve their goals, although she felt the weight of stagnation during that period.
“I think it’s important for kids to see that a woman can do whatever she wants, but I did stand still, too,” she admitted to the outlet.
Married for about 25 years, Donna and Ed separated after Travis and Jason graduated from college. Previously, she mentioned on the Martha Stewart Podcast that raising children alone would have been “very, very difficult,” and they chose to remain married while their sons were growing up.
“We decided that we would be married throughout the entire time that the kids were in the house, and that’s the way it worked out,” she recalled.
The pair still get together from time to time, and have been spotted supporting Travis at his Kansas City Chiefs games, alongside Travis’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength