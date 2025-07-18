Who is Nikola Jokic's scary brother Strahinja that went viral at NBA Summer League?
If you happened to be watching the Denver Nuggets' NBA Summer League game, you saw a bad, bad dude.
That bad, bad dude is Nikola Jokic's oldest brother Strahinja, a former professional basketball player in his own right and now a certifiable bad-a** that has been known to throw down, which is even scarier given he also has a background in mixed martial arts.
So if you think he looked scary sitting just behind the Nuggets bench without his younger brother, that's only the beginning. Maybe he was sending a message that his brother needs more help next season to win his second NBA championship in a loaded Western Conference.
Strahinja almost killed Nikola growing up
No, like we mean, literally almost killed him. To motivate his three-time NBA MVP younger brother, Strahinja, 43, would throw knives around Joker's head.
"He once held down my arms and threw knives all around my head," Nikola told Sports Illustrated. "That was a little crazy."
We'd say that's completely crazy. It's obvious that Strahinja is extremely loyal to his famous brother now, which in turn also gets him into trouble at NBA games.
Strahinja likes to get into brawls with Nemanja Jokic
According to reports, it got so bad that Strahinja, along with Nikola's other older brother, Nemanja, got their own suite at home games to avoid altercations in the crowd.
The ugliest incident was probably in Game 2 of last year's NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers, when apparently that suite wasn't available, where you can seen Strahinja and Nemanja literally jumping over seats to fight whoever is on the unfortunate end of that one-way outcome. He was eventually arrested and charged for misdemeanor assault.
If only there was video of them getting into a verbal altercation with legendary Lakers fan Jack Nicholson, another alleged incident.
Strahinja has gone too far with his anger issues
There was an ugly incident in 2019, where Strahinja pled guilty in 2020 to a felony and misdemeanor for choking and pushing a woman, reported by the Denver Post.
He was also sued earlier this year for the viral brawl noted above, so Strahinja definitely lives up to the tough guy reputation.
Sometimes, unfortunately, a little too much.
