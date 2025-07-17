Nikola Jokic's Recent Appearance in China Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets sort of lucked into having one of the best players in NBA history, drafting Nikola Jokic 41st overall in 2014. Of course, Jokic turning into a three-time MVP, Finals MVP, and an outright NBA legend was not expected, but the Nuggets will certainly accept it.
Now, Jokic is a worldwide superstar, despite a minimal sense of urgency to have any type of media presence. Still, his popularity is showing in his most recent trip.
Jokic is signed with the Chinese shoe brand, 361 Degrees, and the company organized a five-day trip for Jokic to visit China. Needless to say, the fans have gone wild. Multiple posts have shown the fan reactions to Jokic's first day in China.
Discover Shanxi: "Nikola Jokić arrived at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, beginning his five-day tour in China."
Via EuroHoops: "Absolute madness in China for Jokic! 🔥🇨🇳
( via 361sport_official )"
Via Katy Winge: "Nikola Jokić is officially on tour in China with his shoe partner 361Degrees and someone made him a horse head out of his shoes
From the @meridiansportrs Instagram page ⬇️ "
This past season, Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game with 57.6/41.7/80.0 shooting splits. Jokic ultimately finished second in NBA MVP voting, completing his fifth consecutive year of finishing in the top two for the award. Jokic is the first NBA player since Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird to reach that feat.
The Serbian big man is a global superstar, regardless of whether he wants to be or not.