Why do Buffalo Bills fans break tables?
If the Buffalo Bills are indeed now America's team in the NFL, chiropractors and back specialists are going to have a lot of new patients.
The time-honored tradition of Buffalo Bills fans, better known as Bills Mafia, smashing through tables has become a social media staple. But it's, in fact, still only its infancy as by all accounts, the phenomenon only started a decade ago around 2015.
As the Bills and Josh Allen look to finally conquer their demons, known as the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, a tweet from a Bills fans went viral yesterday before the AFC Championship Game that the Chiefs were going out of their way to ban the hilarious, yet albeit very dangerous tradition. (We also don't see Allen's fiancée and Buffalo queen Hailee Steinfeld trying it anytime soon.)
So who can lay claim to starting a tradition unlike any other?
Some point to a drunken Bills fan, getting purposely dizzy first with the old wiffle ball spin, actually running into a tour bus as possibly the start that then evolved into table smashing one week later when a Bills Mafia member threw a Patriots tailgater into a table.
Heck, one of the most popular answers on Reddit is a completely fabricated story about a 1978 Bills quarterback star named Duncan MacFeely that could easily fool a lot of casual fans as fact.
While there is no proof of which smashing table video is ground zero for Bills Mafia, the general consensus is that the original year is 2015.
Now if the Bills are able to finally win the Super Bowl, in New Orleans of all places, there will be jumping-through-table shenanigans like the world has never seen.
Just please Bills Mafia, stay safe!