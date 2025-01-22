The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld's overlooked unreal gesture with Josh Allen at viral Bills party

Josh Allen's fiancée is a huge star. At the gender-reveal party for his Buffalo Bills teammate, Steinfeld showed how humble she is an adorable candid moment.

Matthew Graham

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
If Buffalo Bills, heck even NFL fans, could not love the "queen" Hailee Steinfeld anymore, wait until you see what she did at Shane Buechele and his wife Paige's adorable gender-reveal party.

The Buecheles' gender-reveal party happened in early November, but Hailee Steinfeld fan accounts resurfaced the photos and videos this week, probably to get some easy traffic before the AFC Championship Game against their hated rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Given that Steinfeld and Allen rarely have public photos surface, it provides a glimpse of the happy engaged couple.

Hailee Steinfeld
Jan, 12, 2025: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld with Paige Buechele at Highmark Stadium during the playoffs. / @haileewatson/Instagram

Buechele is a backup quarterback for the Bills currently on injured reserve, but he and his wife must be a favorite couple amongst teammates given the turnout to their gender-reveal soiree.

When the big moment transpired, revealing it's a girl, which Steinfeld and Allen both guessed correctly, look at who's taking video for the happy couple. Yep, that's Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee Steinfeld
Paige Buechele/Instagram

Hailee Steinfeld
Paige Buechele/Instagram

From there, it was continued adorableness for everyone who attended, including Steinfeld and Allen, who got engaged less than a month later. So love was definitely in the air.

Hailee Steinfeld, Paige Buechele
Paige Buechele/Instagram

Now Allen and his Bills teammates have to focus on their day jobs, as they look to conquer their demons, known as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, in the mostly highly-anticipated game of the season for a chance to go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Luckily Allen is winning no matter what with his famous fiancée showing the world, she's just like us!

Matthew Graham
