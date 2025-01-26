NFL considering rule change that would impact Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and has a chance to lead the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl later on today. He will have to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to make that happen, but he has yet another chance to power his team to the big game.
That being said, the NFL is considering a rule change for the future that could impact Allen.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL could make quarterback slides part of their replay assist system. That would allow officials to take a closer look at situations similar to the ones that have angered fans about Mahomes.
"For all those complaining that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets too many calls, relief soon could be on the way," Schefter wrote.
"NFL replay assist is expected to expand this offseason into plays that could include the quarterback slide, league sources told ESPN on Saturday."
Far too often, quarterbacks fight for extra yardage and slide at the last second. Those hits have still brought flags, but truthfully they shouldn't have.
Of course, this rule is much more likely to impact Mahomes than Allen. However, every running quarterback would need to focus on making sure that they get down quicker to avoid being hit.
This could be exactly the fix that is needed to stop all of the complaints that have been coming out Mahomes. He is the best at picking up extra yardage by utilizing the current rules to his favor.
Mahomes is also elite at drawing flags for late hits on highly questionable plays.
Truthfully, the NFL would be wise to make this change. They could eliminate the complaints about games being rigged and make sure to get crucial calls right throughout games.
It will be interesting to see if the league moves forward with this change. Fans would be delighted to see this end up happening.