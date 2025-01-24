Hailee Steinfeld minidress stunner gets Josh Allen pumped before Bills-Chiefs game
The Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28. For the fourth time in Bills quarterback Josh Allen's career, he'll face three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.
"Every year that you go through in this league, you learn more things about yourself, about your team, about the game of football," Allen told reporters. "We're just grateful and humbled to have another opportunity at it. It's another week that we get to play.
"We've gone on the road, we've played at home, our fans travel everywhere and anywhere that we play. We've got the best fans in the NFL." Helping cheer for the Bills on Sunday, Allen's No. 1 fan and fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.
While Steinfeld always keeps a low profile at games, fans will try to catch a glimpse of the Oscar-nominated actress and her engagement ring at Arrowhead Stadium. The Internet may break if she's spotted catching up with her old friend, Taylor Swift, who's also expected to be at the Bills-Chiefs showdown.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens playoff game
Before traveling to Kansas City, Steinfeld teased some news of her own that captured Allen's attention.
Steinfeld posted a photo on Beau Society's Instagram page and wrote, "Just a snapshot of what’s coming tomorrow 📸." Allen liked the post within minutes of her sharing the new picture.
Steinfeld is posing with celebrity photographer, Katia Temkin. The 28-year-old looked stunning in the white minidress that she wore to celebrate the launch of her newsletter last year.
Steinfeld is likely planning to feature Temkin in issue No. 22 of her Beau Society, which will be released on Friday, Jan. 24. The "Pitch Perfect" star promised to interview "more inspiring people" in her first newsletter of the new year.
She wrote, "I want to bring on more guests in 2025. I’m thinking about the costars I look up to, artists I love, designers I feel inspired by, and experts I learn from. If you’re new to Beau, these issues give you a taste of some of the amazing BS guests I’ve talked to. We’ve got range."
