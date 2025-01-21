The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills fans show classy gesture to Ravens' Mark Andrews after dropped pass

The Baltimore Ravens tight end has received death threats after his unfortunate drop against the Buffalo Bills. In response, Bills Mafia is rallying around him.

Matthew Graham

Jan 19, 2025: Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews drops a pass on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round game.
Jan 19, 2025: Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews drops a pass on a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round game. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
It's easy for fans to call someone a choke, especially in the modern world of social media armchair quarterbacks and too-many-to-count talking heads in sports media.

That horrible venom found its way to Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews, who dropped the potential game-tying two-point conversion against the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional round game with 1:33 left in a 27-25 loss. Forget the fact that Josh Allen still had plenty of time to march down the field to win it for the Bills. Even Andrews' girlfriend had to turn off her Instagram comments.

Mark Andrews
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mark Andrews
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mark Andrews
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, another one who is used to the hater for his playoff performances, had his back postgame.

"I talked to [Andrews] on the sideline, but I'm just as hurt as Mark," Jackson said. "I don't ... [It's not] his fault. All of us played a factor in that game. It's a team effort. We're not going to put that on Mark, because he's been battling all season. He's been doing all the great things he's been doing all season. It [doesn't] always go our way. We want it to, but at the moment in time, it's not going our way. We need to figure it out."

The verdict had been handed down. Andrews was to blame, especially with another costly fumble midway through the fourth quarter.

In walks the Bills Mafia, known for rallying around folks in need. They started a GoFundMe page for his charity, and as of this posting, it had already raised over $13k, and will surely hit the $18k goal, with hopefully much more when it's all said and done, especially since it's now getting picked up and shared.

Mark Andrews
GoFundMe page started by Bills Mafia for Mark Andrews / GoFundMe

The Bills of course will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and it's safe to say that for NFL fans not rooting for KC, all most of them will be rooting for Buffalo.

Act of kindness like this by Bills Mafia make it even easier to do so.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

