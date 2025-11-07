Why Drake trashing Ohtani was World Series motivation according to Dodgers hero
Drake talked that trash for the Toronto Blue Jays, but Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers walked that walk and went back-to-back. Now, one of the Dodgers’ World Series heroes talked about the motivation the Canadian rapper gave to the team.
After the Blue Jays took Game 5 in LA to go up 3-2 in the series where rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage dominated Ohtani and the Dodgers, the 39-year-old recording artist trolled the three-time MVP with two posts on Instagram: One was an image of Ohtani striking out with the caption, “Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol,” and a second of Ohtani from a GQ photoshoot out of uniform with the words, “ONE MORE!!!!!!!"
Those words definitely backfired. Game 7 hero Miguel Rojas, who hit the tying home run with one out in the top of the 9th inning to tie the game 4-4, talked about it with TMZ.
“I try to keep, like, I try to stay humble, don't talk too much or... But, I mean, that doesn't go unnoticed, you know? Like, when you do something like that, when you kind of, like, disrespect a little bit the best player in the game, not understanding the quality of, like, the person and... and what the guy has done for baseball…” He’d say more in the below clip as well
Ohtani’s teammates have his back including Kiké Hernández at the Dodgers World Series celebration in front of all the fans who fired back at Drake.
Ohtani himself had a subtle diss as well in his first official post after winning his second ring (see first RELATED above).
Maybe Drake should heed the words of the late, great Kobe Bryant of “Job’s not finished” before talking smack.
Ohtani and the Dodgers finished the job.
