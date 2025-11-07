The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Why Drake trashing Ohtani was World Series motivation according to Dodgers hero

The Canadian rapper’s taunting Instagram posts after Game 5 didn’t go unnoticed by the team.

Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Drake talked that trash for the Toronto Blue Jays, but Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers walked that walk and went back-to-back. Now, one of the Dodgers’ World Series heroes talked about the motivation the Canadian rapper gave to the team.

After the Blue Jays took Game 5 in LA to go up 3-2 in the series where rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage dominated Ohtani and the Dodgers, the 39-year-old recording artist trolled the three-time MVP with two posts on Instagram: One was an image of Ohtani striking out with the caption, “Savage already otw to the dugout boss lol,” and a second of Ohtani from a GQ photoshoot out of uniform with the words, “ONE MORE!!!!!!!"

Those words definitely backfired. Game 7 hero Miguel Rojas, who hit the tying home run with one out in the top of the 9th inning to tie the game 4-4, talked about it with TMZ.

“I try to keep, like, I try to stay humble, don't talk too much or... But, I mean, that doesn't go unnoticed, you know? Like, when you do something like that, when you kind of, like, disrespect a little bit the best player in the game, not understanding the quality of, like, the person and... and what the guy has done for baseball…” He’d say more in the below clip as well

Ohtani’s teammates have his back including Kiké Hernández at the Dodgers World Series celebration in front of all the fans who fired back at Drake.

Ohtani himself had a subtle diss as well in his first official post after winning his second ring (see first RELATED above).

Maybe Drake should heed the words of the late, great Kobe Bryant of “Job’s not finished” before talking smack.

Ohtani and the Dodgers finished the job.

Ohtan
Ohtani celebrated his second World Series win. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

