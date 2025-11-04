Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has perfect reaction to Dodgers fan's awkward sign
Shohei Ohtani and his wife Mamiko enjoyed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series parade for the second year in a row while one fan’s awkward sign along the bus route even had Mamiko reacting to it.
Ohtani now has won two championships in the two seasons he’s been with the Dodgers since coming over from the Los Angeles Angels where he spent the first six of his MLB career.
While the 31-year-old three-time MVP wasn’t the World Series MVP vs. the Toronto Blue Jays — his fellow Japanese teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned that — he was instrumental throughout the playoffs in bringing another title to LA, including reaching base a record nine times with two home runs in the epic 18-inning Game 3 win.
Ohtani was already hyping the crowd up at the end of the parade talking about a three-peat in English.
Mamiko enjoyed herself at the parade as well (without lugging Decoy around this year), even having a rare PDA moment with Ohtani while on the bus.
Speaking of affection, one sign certainly caught there attention. A young fan held up a sign that said, “Shohei Ohtani marry my mom,” to which Ohtani pointed it out to Mamiko and she reacted by bursting into laughter.
It’s a great sign and a hilarious moment on a good day for the couple that is rarely seen together out in public.
