Why Josh Allen is getting no wedding gift from Bills lineman Dion Dawkins

The Buffalo tackle is the one who let the wedding date slip to the public, but he has a reason for not getting his QB and Hailee Steinfeld a traditional gift.

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Allen — and his odd golf bag — have arrived in California for his wedding with fiancée and star actress Hailee Steinfeld. The Buffalo Bills quarterback is happy and healthy, and that’s what matters for his big day on Saturday. One of his offensive lineman believes he’s a big reason for that.

The NFL MVP and the recent star of the hit movie Sinners will tie the knot somewhere in Southern Calfifornia. Steinfeld grew up in Thousand Oaks, California, where she has a home there and a huge $8 million property in Encino, while Allen owns a $7.2 million one in Dana Point.

They are keeping the ceremony intimate and not many details have leaked, even though Dawkins spilled the beans to the public about the date back in March.

Dion Dawkins
Dion Dawkins / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In November, Allen had an epic proposal for his bride-to-be in Malibu, and after a short engagement they’ll be Mr. And Mrs. Allen on May 31.

Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld
Nov. 22, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen proposed to Hailee Steinfeld in Malibu, California. / @joshallenqb/Instagram

What does one get the quarterback who makes $55 million a year in his NFL salary alone and an actress who is also a multi-millionaire herself? According to Dawkins, it’s the priceless gift of Allen being able to walk down the aisle because he protected him on the field.

Dion Dawkins and Josh Alle
Dawkins is responsible for protecting Allen on the field. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Josh can walk down the aisle in one piece, and be happy that he’s walking down the aisle with all fingers and all toes,” Dawkins said on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday after he was asked if he got a gift for the couple.

If you ask Allen, he’s surely happy about that and will gladly accept that gift. Bills fan Steinfeld, too.

Hailee Steinfeld
@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

