Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M California mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen

The actress, singer, and now fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback bought this Encino property in 2021. See inside of it.

Matt Ryan

Jan 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld attends the Golden Globes Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Jan 7, 2024: Hailee Steinfeld attends the Golden Globes Awards in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / Starface

Hailee Steinfeld was doing just fine financially before she even met Josh Allen.

Steinfeld, who is now the fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback after Allen’s epic proposal, has a net worth of around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The actress, singer, and influencer is a bonafide star and boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films, the “Transformers” franchise, and most recently Netflix’s “Arcane” series.

She also has partnerships with high-profile brands, including Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Frankies Bikinis.

Her now fiancé Allen is on a 6-year, $248 million contract with the Bills, so they can pretty much live wherever they want. Steinfeld, however, bought a baller $8 million mansion in Encino, California, right outside of LA in 2021. It’s a 9,000-square-foot house with a monstrous foyer, and features 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, and has a private movie theater and a pool. Here’s a look at it.

You can see more photos here.

Steinfeld also has a $2M plus home in Thousand Oaks where she was born, plus a place on 42nd street in New York City for her East Coast base close to her man.

Allen himself owns Southern California property in Dana Point on the beach.

So where will the two live once they are married? This house is a good place to start.

