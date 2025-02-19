Hailee Steinfeld reveals ‘happy place’ location where Josh Allen proposed
Hailee Steinfeld is no doubt taking advantage of the NFL offseason to spend time with her man and plan their wedding out. The Buffalo Bills quarterback just proposed at the end of November, and now Steinfeld revealed why he chose the spot he did for the epic proposal.
It’s been crazy for both Allen, 28, and Steinfeld, 28, since the Bills lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs. They made a big splash in public together at the 2025 NFL Honors event in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the actress Steinfeld wowed in her black dress flaunting her new ring, and then Allen claimed the league’s Most Valuable Player Award. The two would share a kiss and then he said some sweet words about her while accepting his award.
Steinfeld, meanwhile, starred in a Super Bowl commercial about breast cancer awareness in a stunning one-shoulder fit, promoted the trailer for her new movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan that showed some steamy scenes, and launched her cocktail brand, “Angel Margaritas”, where she bared her abs in a sizzling denim top. Oh, and she also just posed topless with a dramatic hairstyle in a bold magazine photoshoot for Who What Wear.
Speaking of the magazine, in the article talking all about her busy life, Steinfeld sat down and gushed about her man and the day of the proposal and how it went down with Allen making sure she dressed up, and where it was.
"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'" She added, "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical.”
Steinfeld would go on to talk about why the couple keeps their relationship so private: "When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't. It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you.”
The two together certainly is extra special. No doubt the wedding — if anything like the proposal — will be as well.
