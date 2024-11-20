WIld WWE Linda McMahon clip has 7-foot Kane body slamming her
Who knew that the WWE would be training ground for United States politics. Then again, who knew "The Apprentice" would be training ground to become president of the United States.
Yet in 2024, nothing is surprising in the world of American politics, and that's what makes this vintage clip of Linda McMahon, the business executive, former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and wife of WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, all the more surreal.
Mrs. McMahon, now 76, is seen getting body slammed by former wrestling star Kane, who is listed at an imposing 7-feet tall. Like McMahon, Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, 57, is now the mayor of Knox County in Tennessee. Kane, while definitely taking it a little slower with a non-wrestler, still fully body slams the education secretary nominee.
Say what you will about Mrs. McMahon, Vince McMahon, 79, or daughter Stephanie McMahon, 48, they truly embraced all aspects of the WWE, turning into one of the most lucrative entertainment franchises, worth almost $7 billion today.
In the full circle moment, Jacobs posted a tweeted congratulating Mrs. McMahon on her nomination.
"Congrats to Linda McMahon, our new Secretary of Education!," Jacobs tweeted. "Honored to call you a friend and can't wait to see all you accomplish with Donald Trump over the next four years."
Needless to say Mrs. McMahon has forgiven Kane for the body slam.
