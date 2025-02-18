Steph Curry's sister Sydel swoons over mom Sonya's All-Star fit with Cameron Brink
NBA All-Star Weekend brought out plenty of celebrities in stars from every aspect of the entertainment world. With the star-studded event came some incredible fashion, with everyone bringing their best fit forward.
Sonya Curry, the mother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, was in attendance for the All-Star festivities in the Bay Area, and got to watch her son take home the game's MVP award.
She also linked with her goddaughter Cameron Brink, the rising WNBA superstar for the Los Angeles Sparks, and Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink over the weekend.
Sonya shared a photo of the trio together in stunning fits.
Brink was rocking a sheer black top and red miniskirt, while her mother was wearing a pinstripe powersuit and pink tie. Sonya, meanwhile, was matching Brink with a flashy red suit and corset top.
The stunning style caught the attention of Sonya's daughter Sydel, who had to drop a comment to hype up her mom and godsister.
"Looks were serveddds," Sydel wrote.
Indeed, they were, Sydel.
Sonya and Cameron Brink's mother Michelle were roommates at Virginia Tech, where Michelle played basketball and Sonya played volleyball. Both of their husbands, Greg Brink and Dell Curry, were basketball players at the school.
The families have remained close, leading to Sonya and Dell being Cameron's godparents and Michelle and Greg being the godparents of Steph, Sydel, and Seth Curry.
