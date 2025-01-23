The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink crushes herself for morning look announcing new podcast

Brink is teaming up with Sydel Curry-Lee to offer commentary on sports, fashion, dating, and pop culture.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena.
Jul 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee are known to slay both in the tunnel and on the court. But their latest project invites fans to get up close and personal with them.

March 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Sydel Curry (far left) takes a selfie with Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (second from left), Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (second from right), and Warriors guard Stephen Curry (far right) after the game at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Today, the Los Angeles Sparks forward and the sister of Stephen Curry announced their new web show, “Straight to Cam,” a talk show format in which they will discuss pop culture, dating stories, as well as basketball news. In a teaser for the show, Brink and Curry-Lee teased some saucy conversations, including one about Brink’s massive engagement ring.

“It’s not a rock, it’s a boulder,” said Curry-Lee, prompting some laughter from Brink. In another clip, Brink said she would be mad "if Ben proposed to me when I looked like Adam Sandler."

"When have you ever looked like Adam Sandler?," asked Curry-Lee.

"Every morning," joked Brink.

The show comes as part of a partnership with Wave Sports & Entertainment.

“Wave’s reputation as a leader in athlete-driven storytelling makes them the perfect partner to share my journey and bring fans closer to my world on and off the court," said Cameron Brink in a statement. "With ‘Straight to Cam,’ we’re not just talking about sports—we’re creating a space to celebrate the culture, community, and candid moments that make life in the W so unique. I can’t wait for everyone to come along for the ride.”

New episodes will drop on YouTube every Tuesday, beginning Jan. 28. The trailer above teases special guests, who will offer unique perspectives.

Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

