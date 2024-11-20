WNBA stunner Napheesa Collier sparkles in 'business woman' crop top
Napheesa Collier may still be salty about the way the 2024 WNBA finals ended, but the Minnesota Lynx star hasn't stopped being a force both on and off the court. The 28-year-old dropped a new Instagram photo on Tuesday, November 19 — and it certainly has fans talking.
In the image, Collier sports a sensational black crop top and pairs it with a velvet business suit jacket and matching pants. The athlete also spiced things up with a pair of black leather boots.
"Business woman," she captioned the photo.
Collier got her comment section lit up as many wanted to compliment the NCAA Champion for bringing the heat.
"HOT MAMA!!!!" one person gushed.
"PHEEnomenal," joked another person, who cleverly worked in Collier's nickname "Phee" into their comment.
A third person wrote, "Great look. Love that texture."
Aside from slaying on Instagram and putting up near-record numbers in the WNBA, Collier is also the co-founder of the Unrivaled Women's Basketball League along with Breanna Stewart. The 3-on-3 league has been attempting to recruit top WNBA superstar, Caitlin Clark.
Despite a terrific showing in the 2024 WNBA Finals Collier and the Minnesota Lynx were defeated by the New York Liberty. The series went the distance, with the Liberty winning the deciding Game 5, albeit controversially, to secure the championship.
