Napheesa Collier Will 'Never' Get Over Lynx' Controversial Game 5 Loss to Liberty
Members of the Minnesota Lynx have not been shy about their disdain for the officiating in the pivotal Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, which they ultimately lost 67–62 to the New York Liberty.
In her postgame press conference, coach Cheryl Reeve blasted the referees for a controversial late foul call which awarded Breanna Stewart a pair of free throws that tied the game and forced overtime. On Tuesday, Napheesa Collier was asked about the officiating, and she voiced her disappointment over the widely disputed foul call.
"I think that loss is something I'll never get over," Collier said. "To have it end that way, where it just feels super unjust, I don't think that's something I'll ever be able to get over. It's different if you feel like you lose a game."
"We were so close to getting our goals, so, yeah it's a really tough ending."
The foul call against Alanna Smith came with just a few seconds remaining in regulation. Despite Minnesota challenging the play, officials determined that there was contact on the shot and sent Stewart to the free-throw line. New York forced overtime and pulled away with a 67–62 victory.
Collier, who led all scorers with 22 points in Game 5 and had been the motor behind the Lynx' run to the Finals, felt that the decision from the referees was unfair. A few days removed from the incident, her perception on the controversial foul call hasn't changed.