Major Rhea Ripley Match Reportedly Discussed For WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas is just over two months away, and while most of the card is still unknown, a few major matches are starting to get heavy discussion behind the scenes at WWE.
One such match involves the WWE women's division. Specifically, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.
According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful Select, WWE is currently discussing Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for this year's WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium. The report notes that these are "tentative" plans and things could change, but this is the direction currently being discussed internally.
MORE: Rhea Ripley WWE Contract Status Update
Interestingly, Ripley and Belair have only had two singles matches together. Both matches occurred while the two stars were part of NXT several years ago. Their first televised match aired on the October 23, 2019 edition of WWE NXT. They had a second singles match at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020.
Since that time, both women have achieved a great amount of success on the WWE main roster, becoming two of the biggest stars in the company. Belair has even main evented WrestleMania, defeating Sasha Banks for the WWE Women's Championship in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 37.
Ripley and Belair were both in the women's Elimination Chamber match in Feburary 2022, and Ripley was supposed to face Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at Money In The Bank 2022. However, the match was cancelled due to an injury Ripley sustained at the time.
They've mostly been kept apart since that time, outside of some multi-women matches, including a War Games match at Survivor Series in 2022. The two also faced off on opposing teams in a War Games match at NXT TakeOver: War Games in November 2019.
This past fall, Ripley and Belair were on the same War Games team at Survivor Series. That was the third War Games matches that they both had been involved in together, though the first time as part of the same team.
