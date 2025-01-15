Rhea Ripley embraces savage side in fiery photo shoot with WWE belt
Rhea Ripley is once again a WWE champion.
The 28-year-old superstar defeated Liv Morgan on the January 6 episode of WWE Raw, which was the company's debut show on Netflix after over 30 years on network television. The victory marked Ripley's third world title reign since signing with WWE in 2017.
To celebrate, Ripley, whose nickname is "Mami," shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 15 posing with her championship belt in several sultry photos. This includes the former Judgment Day member biting down on the belt or staring at it lovingly after finally being "reunited."
In the photos, Ripley dons her traditional black and leather ring attire, black lipstick, and custom "brutality" choker. Several of her 5 million Instagram followers rushed to the comments section to congratulate "Mami" on her latest accolade.
"The title back in its rightful hands," wrote one person.
"That title looks so beautiful with you," wrote another.
A third person gushed, "Te amo Mami."
"Reunited and it feels so good! Happy to see it back where it belongs," a fourth person agreed.
RELATED: WWE's Rhea Ripley twerking goes viral, hilariously reacts to nickname
Ripley was forced to relinquish the WWE Women's World Championship in April of 2024 after suffering a real-life arm injury that kept her out of action for several months. She would return in August of that year, just in time for WWE's SummerSlam premium live event, where she unsuccessfully challenged Morgan for the title. Her win on the Raw Netflix premiere ultimately ended their feud.
WWE will be in Las Vegas this April for its massive WrestleMania 41 event. While not set in stone, Ripley will certainly be featured on the card now that she carries a title once again.
