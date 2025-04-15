Ex-QB Has Bizarre Take On Eagles' Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and Jalen Hurts was named the Super Bowl LIX Most Valuable Player.
At this point, you likely know both of these things. While it is the case, it does seem to be forgotten by others. Hurts specifically continues to be one of the most underappreciated stars in the league.
He’s just 26 years old and already has two Pro Bowl nods under his belt, was named the Super Bowl LIX MVP, and has been one of the winningest quarterbacks in the league since he took over as the starter in 2021. Since then, he has tallied an impressive 45-17 record in the regular season.
While this is the case, there are people out there who still don’t speak about him like he is one of the premier players in the league. Even his former teammate Darius Slay didn’t rank him among the “elite” quarterbacks in the league.
Former quarterback Chase Daniel had a pretty surprising take as well on Hurts.
"There are only four guys I would take right now to start a franchise with," Daniel said. "Let me rephrase that. There are more than four guys I would take above Jalen Hurts to start a franchise today. And because of that, I can't sit here and because I don't want to start a franchise with Jalen Hurts. He may be No. 8, No. 9, or No. 10 on that list. Maybe more."
The narratives around Hurts are somewhat surprising. It doesn’t necessarily matter, though, because pretty much all he’s done since he’s gotten into the league is rack up wins no matter what people say about him.
