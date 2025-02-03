Eagles QB Jalen Hurts flaunts NFL in 'banned' hoodie for Super Bowl 2025 arrival
Jalen Hurts is hoping this Super Bowl trip for the Philadelphia Eagles will be a different result than the last time they played the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Sunday. He certainly made a different statement with his fit upon arrival in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Hurts, 26, is no stranger to making statements with his fashion choices, like his “French beret” for the NFC Championship Game vs. the Washington Commanders, and his trolling of the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the season with his bold fit.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley sneakily reveals he's engaged to Anna Congdon before Super Bowl
Hurts wore mismatched Jordan cleats for the Week 15 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and was fined $5,628 for violating the league's uniform and equipment rules for one of the shoes not being the Eagles' "constitutional team colors." He did the same in Week 16 vs. the Commanders, and Jordan brand picked up the fine saying, “You can’t ban greatness.” NFL social even deleted a tweet celebrating the awesomeness of his cleats.
Hurts tripled down with his “banned” cleats by wearing a hoodie with them on it when the team touched down for Super Bowl LIX.
RELATED: Jason Kelce, wife Kylie might irk Eagles fans with non-loyal answers for Super Bowl
It’s also part of a marketing effort by Nike and Jordan for the 40th anniversary of his banned shoes legend. The story goes that in 1985 Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls received a letter from the league that his black-and-red shoes worn “on or around October 18, 1984” violated its dress code rules. The legend of the banned shoes grew as Nike allegedly paid a $5,000 fine every time MJ wore the shoes.
Marketing or not, it’s a badass sweatshirt and a statement by Hurts.
Two years ago Hurts and the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion, 38-35. Hurts has a different look to him this time — not only with his fit — but his demeanor. He also has Saquon Barkley in the backfield now. If Hurts’ arrival signifies anything, it should be fun to watch what he has in store on Sunday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Wow mama: Livvy Dunne’s mom steals daughter’s spotlight in adorable selfie
Plus huh: Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck is awkward Miami cheerleader for Cavinder gf
Bronx bombshell: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat in NYC look
Moving on: Tom Brady’s ex Gisle Bundchen shows off baby bump with happy message
Upstate royalty: Hailee Steinfeld in ‘new’ Bills gear proves why she’s Buffalo queen