Paige Spiranac hopes to warm fans up in scorching sweater top
Paige Spiranac knows that winter is still upon us — but she's ready to heat things up.
The retired golfer, 31, shared details of the WM Phoenix Open in Arizona — an event that she will be attending to watch some of the best golfers in the world compete on the famed TPC Scottsdale course — in a new video posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 29. In the video, she is wearing a top that showed off some of her assets.
"It's winter, there's snow everywhere, and I think that you need to go somewhere a little bit more warm, have a little bit more fun, and I have the perfect plan for you," Spiranac began. She later teased that the event will be filled with DJs, food, and drinks for fans to enjoy.
"I cannot wait to hang, party with you, and watch some amazing golf," she concluded.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac flexes no-makeup selfie wearing white-lace bra
Spiranac officially retired from professional golf in 2019 to focus purely on social media content. At the beginning of 2025, she posted a video celebrating ten years of content creation and promised her followers that big things were in store.
The former pro has also been very plugged into the NFL Playoffs.
After the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX, Spiranac celebrated both teams by wearing custom attire and shared those looks with her fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots