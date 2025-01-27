Paige Spiranac flexes no-makeup selfie wearing white-lace bra
Paige Spiranac has rocked a lot of looks lately, but none of them makeup-free like her latest bombshell post.
The 31-year-old former professional golfer who became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and an influencer has lately given us a provocative Philadelphia Eagles crop-top fit, as well as a skimpy Kansas City Chiefs bikini after Sunday’s AFC Championship game winner.
She’s also pretty darn good at golf and still gives useful tips, just usually in eye-popping fits like when she flexed her tiny crop-top and showed off her insane handicap, or crushed a long drive in another amazing look, or went slo-mo on a swing in an outfit that would never be country club approved.
Now, Spiranac is giving us her all-natural look without makeup while in a white-lace bra. She wrote, “No makeup, no problem.”
She’s beautiful with or without makeup. Here’s a glam look of hers to compare.
She certainly knows how to promote a product or an event. Just see the above link.
Spiranac retired from pro golf in 2019 after making little money at it and has become a super successful influencer with her millions of followers. With makeup-free posts like these and fits like below, it’s easy to see why.
