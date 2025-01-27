The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac flexes no-makeup selfie wearing white-lace bra

The former pro golfer and current model and influencer goes with an all-natural look in her latest stunner.

Matt Ryan

American golfer Paige Spiranac arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre.
American golfer Paige Spiranac arrives for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paige Spiranac has rocked a lot of looks lately, but none of them makeup-free like her latest bombshell post.

The 31-year-old former professional golfer who became a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and an influencer has lately given us a provocative Philadelphia Eagles crop-top fit, as well as a skimpy Kansas City Chiefs bikini after Sunday’s AFC Championship game winner.

She’s also pretty darn good at golf and still gives useful tips, just usually in eye-popping fits like when she flexed her tiny crop-top and showed off her insane handicap, or crushed a long drive in another amazing look, or went slo-mo on a swing in an outfit that would never be country club approved.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac spices up Ohio State-Notre Dame natty in revealing team crop tops

Now, Spiranac is giving us her all-natural look without makeup while in a white-lace bra. She wrote, “No makeup, no problem.”

She’s beautiful with or without makeup. Here’s a glam look of hers to compare.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac teases her appearance at the 2025 PGA Show / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram

RELATED: Paige Spiranac flaunts low-cut top to 'party' with her at WM Phoenix Open

She certainly knows how to promote a product or an event. Just see the above link.

Spiranac retired from pro golf in 2019 after making little money at it and has become a super successful influencer with her millions of followers. With makeup-free posts like these and fits like below, it’s easy to see why.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single

LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?

Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden

NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer

Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion