Paige Spiranac addresses post-Tiger Woods golf issues in a head-turning black top
Paige Spiranac believes that professional golf is in a "rebuilding year."
The 31-year-old content creator, who retired from playing the sport professionally in 2019, addressed current fan complaints about professional golf in a video posted on her X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, January 29.
Spiranac believes the biggest reason that public interest in golf has dipped over the years is the lack of star power — especially after the legendary Tiger Woods stopped playing regularly.
She added that a combination of other factors — such as "shortening the schedule," "pace of play," "not having the best players in the world," and "less commercials" — is contributing to golf's declining viewership.
However, she does believe that things will bounce back.
"There is nothing better than the back nine at a major, and I never wanna lose that magic," she concluded.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Spiranac has not been shy about calling out the PGA for the gripes that golf fans have tried to vocalize. In a separate X post, she mentioned how an amateur league is already fixing the "pace of play" issue.
"AJGA is a junior golf organization that had a red, yellow, green card system where after 3 holes you would get a time," she wrote. "Green is ahead of pace, yellow is right around time and red was behind If you got two red cards then the group would be timed and then assessed penalties. It worked. You should be punished for slow play."
While Spiranac isn't on the course professionally anymore, her online popularity has given her a voice in the golf community. She recently announced that she'll be attending the WM Phoenix Open.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots