Paige Spiranac flaunts all-white miniskirt, ab-teasing crop top for latest golf tip
Piage Spiranac is back to giving golf tips while wearing a fire fit.
The 31-year-old former professional golfer who now gives golf tips as an influencer and model — including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — has been quite busy lately around big events.
For the Super Bowl mathup, she first crushed a sizzling Philadelphia Eagles crop top before slaying a Kansas City Chiefs bikini. She then went to New Orleans, Louisiana, where she stunned on Super Bowl LIX Opening Night as a reporter for her “The Fabulous Las Paigeas” show in a stunning sleeveless top while getting “bodied” at the press conference. She followed that up with a naughty apron fit at the famous Cafe Du Monde in the French Quarter.
In her latest golf tips video on YouTube appropriately called “Just the Tips,” Spiranac talks about little things like how to use your fairway wood properly, and how to hit your ball when it’s sitting down in the rough. She did this all why wearing a jaw-dropping white miniskirt and ab-flexing crop top.
That will certainly grab viewers’ attention.
Spiranac retired from golf in 2019, but still flexes an insane handicap and can crush a drive a ridiculous distance.
With model looks and fire fits for her golf tips, it’s no wonder why she has millions of followers.
