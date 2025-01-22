Paige Spiranac stuns in jaw-dropping white top while asking golf fans to hangout at upcoming PGA event
Paige Spiranac is continuing her undeniable rise in the golfing world.
The 31-year-old social media star took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 22 to promote her appearance at the PGA Show, the longest-running and largest global event for the business of golf, held this month in Orlando, Florida. Spiranac rocked a jaw-dropping white top while lying on a bed of clubhead covers and flashing a smile.
"At the PGA Show? Then come hangout with me tomorrow at the @swaggolfco booth! I'll be there Wednesday 4pm-6pm," she wrote alongside the photo.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac net worth: How much is the viral golf star worth?
Spiranac previously teased her PGA Show commitment after telling fans to "stay tuned" for an exciting 2025. This came after her extended break from Instagram, during which she claimed that there was "nothing interesting" to share with her 4.4 million Instagram followers.
While absent from Instagram, the retired golf pro remained active on X (formerly known as Twitter). One photo that caught her fans' attention showed her sporting a sultry Philadelphia Eagles t-shirt shortly after the Eagles' win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Spiranac celebrated ten years of content creation at the beginning of 2025.
