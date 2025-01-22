The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac stuns in jaw-dropping white top while asking golf fans to hangout at upcoming PGA event

The social media star is promising big things for 2025 and is already preparing for her next engagement.

Joseph Galizia

Jun 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Jun 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Paige Spiranac is continuing her undeniable rise in the golfing world. 

The 31-year-old social media star took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 22 to promote her appearance at the PGA Show, the longest-running and largest global event for the business of golf, held this month in Orlando, Florida. Spiranac rocked a jaw-dropping white top while lying on a bed of clubhead covers and flashing a smile.

"At the PGA Show? Then come hangout with me tomorrow at the @swaggolfco booth! I'll be there Wednesday 4pm-6pm," she wrote alongside the photo. 

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac teases her appearance at the 2025 PGA Show / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram

Spiranac previously teased her PGA Show commitment after telling fans to "stay tuned" for an exciting 2025. This came after her extended break from Instagram, during which she claimed that there was "nothing interesting" to share with her 4.4 million Instagram followers.

While absent from Instagram, the retired golf pro remained active on X (formerly known as Twitter). One photo that caught her fans' attention showed her sporting a sultry Philadelphia Eagles t-shirt shortly after the Eagles' win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Spiranac celebrated ten years of content creation at the beginning of 2025.

