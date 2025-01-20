Paige Spiranac tells fans to 'stay tuned' while wearing cropped ab-baring sweater
Paige Spiranac addresses her recent absence from Instagram.
The 31-year-old social media star, who retired from the sport of golf in 2019, provided an update for fans on Monday, January 20 via her Instagram stories. In the video, Spiranac dons a sensational white sweater that is cropped near the bottom to further accentuate her midsection, a look that she pairs with her bright blonde hair.
Along with her sizzling fit, Spiranac apologizes to her 4.4 million followers, explaining that she hasn't been posting as much because there "hasn't been anything interesting to post." However, she does reveal that some exciting opportunities are coming up for her, including an appearance at the PGA show.
Spiranac is aiming to make her 2025 just as successful as her 2024. The retired golf pro reached ten years of content creation at the beginning of the year and released a video on her YouTube Channel celebrating her achievement. The video has since been watched 84K times and received a ton of comments from fans thanking Spiranac for her commitment to bringing more eyes to the game of golf.
While Spiranac had been absent on Instagram, she was active on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, January 19, where she donned a Philadelphia Eagles shirt celebrating the team's NFC Divisional round victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
