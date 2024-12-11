The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac teases steamy Christmas content with risqué cookie sign

The holiday season is in full swing and the retired golf pro is not slowing down with her sultry content. 

Joseph Galizia

Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The holidays are just a couple of weeks away and no one is more excited about displaying their Christmas spirit than Paige Spiranac.

The 31-year-old social media star teased the release of some provocative content on her Passes account, offering a small taste of what's to come with a new post on X (formerly known as Twitter) made on Tuesday, December 10. 

Spiranac dropped a photo in an open Santa-themed jacket that bares all, with the former golf pro placing a Christmas cookie strategically over her chest. Along with the post, she shared a sign-up link to her passes account and promised subscribers she would be celebrating Christmas with 25 days of content.  

Since retiring from golf,Spiranac has dedicated her time to content creation and instructional videos. Cosplaying has also proven to be one of the golfer's strong suits, as she's wowed the internet several times by dressing up as some classic characters from beloved films including Ace Ventura, The Big Lebowski, and Happy Gilmore.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac slays in sultry cosplay of iconic film characters

Spiranac's hard work has more than paid off as she currently has 4.4 million followers on Instagram, another million on X and over 450K subscribers on YouTube. She also regularly plays the game she loves in her spare time.

