From Horace Grant to Stephen Nedoroscik -- five athletes that made glasses look cool
Stephen Nodorscik captured the hearts of the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics when he whipped off his glasses like Clark Kent and performed a mind-blowing pommel horse routine. While many athletes prefer contact lenses, some retailers, like Glasses USA, create special prescription eyewear to protect athletes’ vision and ocular safety.
1. Horace Grant
Chicago Bulls icon Horace Grant was born with myopia, and became famous for wearing his prescription goggles on the court. After he had LASIK, he continued wearing goggles for eye protection. He told fans in a reddit AMA, “The first couple years, they were prescription goggles. I had grandmothers, grandfathers, mothers and dads coming up to me, letting me know that it inspired their grandkids and kids to wear goggles or glasses. A lot of kids would get bullied for wearing glasses and goggles, so I guess I made it pretty cool to wear them. So then I just continued to wear them without the prescription in it."
2. Reggie Jackson
Right fielder Reggie Jackson, also known as “Mr. October,” began wearing glasses later in his baseball career, bringing his four-eyed look to home plate. Yankees fan site Pinstripe Alley credits Jackson with “Making glasses cool.”
3. Kareem-Abdul Jabbar
Basketball has the highest incidences of eye injuries for athletes, and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar was one of the iconic users of protective eyewear. Heritage Auctions sold a pair of his goggles from 1974. In the description, they wrote: “Though Kareem first suffered an eye injury in a January 1968 game during his Junior season at UCLA, it wasn't until his fifth NBA season with the 1974-75 Milwaukee Bucks that a second injury inspired him to seek protective eyewear. In a preseason contest, an errant hand raked across Abdul-Jabbar's eye, once again scratching his cornea and sending him into a rage during which the star center compounded his woes by punching the backboard stanchion, breaking his hand. After missing the first 16 games of the regular season, Kareem returned wearing goggles similar in appearance to those a skier or scuba diver might use.”
4. Billie Jean King
Tennis legend Billie Jean King thinks she was the first woman to win Wimbledon with glasses. She told People in a May 2024 interview how much she still loves her iconic specs. “They are my jewelry.” According to the outlet, King has more than 16 pairs of glasses. “Because I change jackets or I change what I wear. I'm in different moods. I might have two or three blues, but they're different blues or different frames.” Her opponent at Wimbledon 1980, Martina Navratilova, also went on to incorporate glasses into her game.
5. Rebecca Andrade
Though she didn’t wear them on the beam, Brazilian gymnast Rebecca Andrade charmed fans when she put on her glasses to see her scores. Andrade told Olympics.com that she actually prefers for her view of the beam and vault to be a little bit blurry.
Perhaps the popularity of athletes like Nodorscik and Andrade will inspire more athletes to wear their glasses — at least when they want to — in the future!