Caitlin Clark's priceless reaction feeding baby goats at Indiana State Fair (VIDEO)
There’s not a defense in the WNBA that can usually contain Caitlin Clark.
But when it comes to adorable little baby goats at the Indiana State Fair, the Indiana Fever rookie sensation and her teammates Aliyah Boston and Erica Wheeler got more than what they bargained for when they were handed bottles to feed them.
Clark thinks she casually has it under control the first time, and being from Iowa, she probably has encountered farm animals at some point in her life. But when the camera pans back to her, she hilariously was caught a little off guard with their aggressiveness.
“Don’t fight over me, okay?,” she pleads with the baby goats fighting over the bottle.
All three teammates have good fun with the state farm shenanigans. They try to get Kelsey Mitchell to join in on the fun. She wants nothing to do with the aggressive little buggers.
“We’ve got an understanding,” Mitchell humorously reveals. “I stay out of their way. They stay out of mine.”
Clark, whose omission is still very much felt at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for the United States women’s national basketball team, continues to have fun on this long WNBA hiatus, including singing with country star Jordan Davis, dropping her new Nike Kobes, and the above mentioned Mexico vacation.
Even aggressive baby goats at a state fair can’t change that.
