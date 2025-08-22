The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chris Paul has crazy over-the-top party for daughter’s 13th birthday

The Los Angeles Clippers star goes all out for daughter Cameryn‘s big day.

NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
NBA player Chris Paul looks on as Team CP3 plays a game against Nightrydas at Nike EYBL at the Memphis Sports & Events Center on Saturday, May 17, 2025. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s birthday parties and then there’s the next-level party Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul threw for his daughter’s 13th birthday.

13 is a big number. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry just celebrated their daughter Riley becoming a teenager where they went all out with the Mario Bros. theme in costumes at Universal Studios Hollywood.

That, however, was tame compared to what the 40-year-old Paul did for his daughter Cameryn‘s big day.

Chris Paul
Then-Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul with his daughter going to a game in 2019. / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Cameryn is the youngest child of Paul and mom Jada Crawley, who was his college sweetheart and they married in 2011. They also have Chris Jr. 16.

For her 13th, Cameryn got every teenager girl’s (maybe girls’) dream party that even had a fragrance bar. Check it out in this video that dad posted, saying “My girl is 13!!!! ❤️🥺♌️”

Dad looked like her had a good time dancing. That was some next-level dessert bar and cake, too.

Paul is back in Los Angeles with the Clippers after spending 2011-2017 with the team. He was with the San Antonio Spurs last season where he averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game.

He’s expected to retire after this season. If he gets a retirement party half as good as what he gave his daughter for her 13th, it will be quite the celebration.

Chris Paul and daughte
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

