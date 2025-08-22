Chris Paul has crazy over-the-top party for daughter’s 13th birthday
There’s birthday parties and then there’s the next-level party Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul threw for his daughter’s 13th birthday.
13 is a big number. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry just celebrated their daughter Riley becoming a teenager where they went all out with the Mario Bros. theme in costumes at Universal Studios Hollywood.
That, however, was tame compared to what the 40-year-old Paul did for his daughter Cameryn‘s big day.
Cameryn is the youngest child of Paul and mom Jada Crawley, who was his college sweetheart and they married in 2011. They also have Chris Jr. 16.
For her 13th, Cameryn got every teenager girl’s (maybe girls’) dream party that even had a fragrance bar. Check it out in this video that dad posted, saying “My girl is 13!!!! ❤️🥺♌️”
Dad looked like her had a good time dancing. That was some next-level dessert bar and cake, too.
Paul is back in Los Angeles with the Clippers after spending 2011-2017 with the team. He was with the San Antonio Spurs last season where he averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists per game.
He’s expected to retire after this season. If he gets a retirement party half as good as what he gave his daughter for her 13th, it will be quite the celebration.
