Tom Brady’s 17-year-old son Jack suddenly taller than 6-foot-4 NFL GOAT QB
Before Tom Brady kicks off his sophomore season as a Fox Sports analyst, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is making the most of the offseason.
In addition to attending billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, he hung out with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on a yacht in Monaco. The 48-year-old also spent a bulk of the summer with his family.
The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares two children with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15. He also has a son, Jack, 17, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
The Las Vegas Raiders minority owner reflected on fatherhood in the July 29 issue of his newsletter. He wrote, " I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football...
"Remember, your children are watching everything. They see what you do in every aspect of your life and how you do it. Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent. And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs.
"Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact—from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide."
Tom Brady's Eldest Son Jack Grew Taller Than His Dad Before His 18th Birthday
Brady regularly shows off photos with his kids on Instagram, however, his latest pictures with Jack immediately turned heads as he's suddenly taller than his dad, who's 6-foot-4.
Jack, who turns 18 years old on August 22, must've gone through another growth spurt. Even Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans commented, "Is Jack standing on something? Besides business lol."
Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski joked, "Jack is way more beastly than you."
