Stephen Curry, Ayesha’s daughter Riley unrecognizable in selfie with mom and dad

The Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife’s oldest child is growing up so fast.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with his daughter Riley Curry after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It seems like just yesterday Riley Curry was the cute little dancing kid at dad’s Golden State Warriors games like in the photo above. She’s now 13 years old and looking so grown up in the latest photo Ayesha Curry shared with her and Stephen Curry’s oldest daughter.

Riley was always a hit at games and in his postgame press conferences.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry shows baby Cai already following in Steph’s footsteps with basketball

And showing off her sassiness:

Riley Curry with Steph
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

How time flies as Riley just turned 13 with a Super Mario-themed birthday where mom and dad went all out with their outfits.

She’s also now a fierce volleyball competitor and almost as tall as her NBA dad.

RELATED: Stephen Curry's 7-year-old son shows off basketball skills vs. dad's campers

She’s also still dancing as seen last season with mom Ayesha in the stands after a Warriors win.

In her latest photos, Ayesha showed Riley hanging with her and Steph at a Golden State Valkyries WNBA game where she looks unrecognizable.

Riley, Ayesha, and Steph
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha and Steph shared an adorable birthday note last month for Riley as they weren’t ready for her to grow up so fast.

They still have a few more years before she possibly becomes a sports star in college of her own, but Riley is no longer that little girl, she’s now a teenager and unrecognizable from those days.

The Curry family
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

