Stephen Curry, Ayesha’s daughter Riley unrecognizable in selfie with mom and dad
It seems like just yesterday Riley Curry was the cute little dancing kid at dad’s Golden State Warriors games like in the photo above. She’s now 13 years old and looking so grown up in the latest photo Ayesha Curry shared with her and Stephen Curry’s oldest daughter.
Riley was always a hit at games and in his postgame press conferences.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry shows baby Cai already following in Steph’s footsteps with basketball
And showing off her sassiness:
How time flies as Riley just turned 13 with a Super Mario-themed birthday where mom and dad went all out with their outfits.
She’s also now a fierce volleyball competitor and almost as tall as her NBA dad.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's 7-year-old son shows off basketball skills vs. dad's campers
She’s also still dancing as seen last season with mom Ayesha in the stands after a Warriors win.
In her latest photos, Ayesha showed Riley hanging with her and Steph at a Golden State Valkyries WNBA game where she looks unrecognizable.
Ayesha and Steph shared an adorable birthday note last month for Riley as they weren’t ready for her to grow up so fast.
They still have a few more years before she possibly becomes a sports star in college of her own, but Riley is no longer that little girl, she’s now a teenager and unrecognizable from those days.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal