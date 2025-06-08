Cowboys QB Joe Milton dances with HC Brian Schottenheimer in team bonding hilarity
Joe Milton may be the Dallas Cowboys new "secret weapon" on and off the field.
After getting traded from the New England Patriots, the form Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines standout has been "a quite sensation" for the Cowboys, which might give polarizing starting quarterback Dak Prescott something to worry about down the road.
But for now, it's all love between the two as the team had a fun team bonding activity with a Greek dancing group. And if grooving is a requirement for a great signal caller, Milton definitely has a bright future.
The 25 year old got some brownie points with his teammates and head coach Brian Schottenheimer by being the star for the day, at one point dancing arm-in-arm with the longtime former offensive coordinator.
Milton also busted out some sweet moves solo, at one point getting plates thrown at him by the $240-million man Prescott, holding his older daughter MJ. (Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos just had their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, last month.)
Milton has also been picking up Prescott's "here we go" cadence, while looked shredded shirtless, putting in the work with his personal quarterback coach during the offseason before minicamp starts this week.
For now, Milton and Dak are enjoying the good vibes with Schottenheimer. Let's see if that same kumbaya vibe continues come fall.
