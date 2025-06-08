The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cowboys QB Joe Milton dances with HC Brian Schottenheimer in team bonding hilarity

America's Team got a little Greek fun by performing traditional dances in a bonding activity. The star of the day was backup QB Joe Milton.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Joe Milton may be the Dallas Cowboys new "secret weapon" on and off the field.

After getting traded from the New England Patriots, the form Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines standout has been "a quite sensation" for the Cowboys, which might give polarizing starting quarterback Dak Prescott something to worry about down the road.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Sophy Laufer reveals pro tennis player boyfriend

Joe Milton
Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

But for now, it's all love between the two as the team had a fun team bonding activity with a Greek dancing group. And if grooving is a requirement for a great signal caller, Milton definitely has a bright future.

The 25 year old got some brownie points with his teammates and head coach Brian Schottenheimer by being the star for the day, at one point dancing arm-in-arm with the longtime former offensive coordinator.

RELATED: Dak Prescott shows off new baby Aurora Rayne with mom, big sister in amazing pic

Joe Milton, Brian Schottenheimer
Epanastasi Dance Group/Instagram

Milton also busted out some sweet moves solo, at one point getting plates thrown at him by the $240-million man Prescott, holding his older daughter MJ. (Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos just had their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, last month.)

Joe Milton
Epanastasi Dance Group/Instagram

Milton has also been picking up Prescott's "here we go" cadence, while looked shredded shirtless, putting in the work with his personal quarterback coach during the offseason before minicamp starts this week.

RELATED: Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson’s fiancée has cowboy fit-off with 49ers famous wife

For now, Milton and Dak are enjoying the good vibes with Schottenheimer. Let's see if that same kumbaya vibe continues come fall.

Joe Milton
Empanasti Dance Group/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties