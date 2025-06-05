Cowboys 'secret weapon' Joe Milton predicted to make noise during minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys will get together for mandatory minicamp beginning June 10 and will run through the 12th.
Dallas will take a long break after these three practices, with training camp coming up next in late July. While it's hard to glean too much from these mini-sessions, there's always a collection of players who turn heads.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys benefit from NFC team’s biggest offseason loss
This year, Joe Milton could be that player. According to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, Milton is a potential "secret weapon" and one of seven players across the league who could make noise during minicamp.
"Acquired from the New England Patriots in April, Milton has been something of a quiet sensation ever since coming out of Tennessee as an ultra-gifted but unpolished passer. Now positioned to fight for the No. 2 job behind Dak Prescott in Dallas, the big man is practically built for the spring stage, possessing a freakish level of athleticism that already earned him some social-media buzz for an effortless backflip at OTAs. If nothing else, he's a virtual lock to crack the highlight reel while showcasing his electric arm in new threads."
Dallas hopes Milton remains on the bench during the regular season, since it would mean Dak Prescott remained healthy. That doesn't mean he won't be a preseason superstar, as well as someone to watch during minicamp.
