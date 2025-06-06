The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson’s fiancée has cowboy fit-off with 49ers famous wife

Haley Cavinder rocks her country look alongside another NFL star’s wife in Nashville, Tennessee.

Matt Ryan

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas,
Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder the carpet at the 59th ACM Awards at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers once had one of the fiercest rivalries in football in the 1990s. While the fan bases still don’t like each other to this day, they aren’t both the elite teams they once were at the same time. At least now we have a 49ers vs. Cowboys WAG competition going on.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson recently proposed to his girlfriend and former Miami Hurriances basketball star Haley Cavinder with a giant ring. Cavinder is quite the influencer with her twin sister Hanna Cavinder as the two just went Baywatch with red swimsuits. Haley has also shown off her cowboy side with her costume Ferguson game-day fits.

Haley Cavinder
Haley Cavinder poses before heading to a Cowboys game. / Haley and Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

George Kittle is the All-Pro tight end for the 49ers and his wife is known for her fits as well like her elite gold knee-high boots on game day, and her “Stone Cold” Steve Austin look at Wrestlemania 41, and her Grateful Dead hipper stunner while at a concert with George.

Claire Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, NFL WAGs
Claire Kittle on game day. / Claire Kittle/Instagram

Claire rocked some Eagles-colored boots and cutoff jean shorts to the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, where she and George live in the offseason. The former Iowa basketball star herself met up with both Cavinder twins where the three had a “country” cowboy fit-off going on.

Cavinder twins with Claire Kittle
Cavinder Twins/Instagram
Cavinder twins with Claire Kittle
Cavinder Twins/Instagram

They even danced together.

Cavinder twins with Claire Kittle
Cavinder Twins/Instagram

It looks like they had a good time with all three in some amazing boots.

The 49ers vs. Cowboys rivalry may not be what it once was, but at least a couple of the teams’ WAGs had some good competition going on off the field.

