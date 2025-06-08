New Cowboys quarterback revives iconic Dak Prescott snap count
The Dallas Cowboys made multiple trades this offseason, headlined by the addition of wide receiver George Pickens, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to Pickens, they picked up linebacker Kenneth Murray from the Tennessee Titans and cornerback Kaiir Elam from the Buffalo Bills. Murray is expected to start, and Elam was getting a lot of time with the first team during OTAs.
MORE: Cowboys named trade destination for Bills disgruntled superstar RB
Another addition, who might not see the field if everything goes according to plan, is Joe Milton. Added in a trade with the New England Patriots, Milton is set to be the team's QB2 behind Dak Prescott.
With Prescott coming off a hamstring injury, the Cowboys wanted someone capable of filling in and keeping the offense explosive. Milton has the arm strength and athleticism to do that, and he's now working on his cadence.
Milton was filmed practicing and before taking the snap, he was heard imitating the "here we go" cadence made famous by Prescott.
Milton didn't have the same energy in his cadence that Prescott does, but it's still the offseason.
A sixth-round pick in 2024, Milton played well in his brief time with the Patriots. He now replaces Cooper Rush, who went 4-4 as the starter in place of Prescott last season, and was 9-5 overall as a starter during his time in Dallas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons vows to be in attendance for Dallas Cowboys minicamp
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reveals if team has plans to make more offseason moves
Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?
Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate