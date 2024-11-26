Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders slay as Kacey Musgraves backup dancers at concert
Kacey Musgraves is rarely outshined, especially at one of her concerts.
However when she returned to Dallas for her Deeper Well World Tour hometown concert the other night, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were hard to ignore as special guest backup dancers for her hit song "High Horse." Needless to say that both the 36-year-old singer, songwriter, and musician, and the high-kicking ladies (and now Netflix stars) were in awe of each other.
"They said my high kicks need a little work but other than that I have a decent shot," Musgraves posted on Instagram. "THANK YOU... for making my hometown show so unforgettably Texan. YES MA’AM 4 LIFE!"
The official Cowboys Cheerleaders Instagram handle commented, "Best night ever!!! Thank you for having us." Cheerleader Kleine Powell added, "Genuinely the most incredible amazing and life changing experience I can’t thank you ENOUGH for having us 🤍🌟"
The Cowboys Cheerleaders also had their own Instagram post, and the love affair continued there. "Thank you, Kacey Musgraves for having us at the Deeper Well World Tour in Dallas last night. 'High Horse' was a moment we’ll cherish forever."
It's been a rough season for the Dallas Cowboys on the field. Luckily America's Team's cheerleaders never disappoint.
