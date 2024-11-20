The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Kylie Dickson flexes sizzling nightie in selfie

The popular squad member featured in ‘America’s Sweethearts’ drops the pom-poms and uniform for a stunning bedroom look.

Matt Ryan

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Popular Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Kylie Dickson is showing us a very different look with her latest post.

We are used to seeing Dickson cheer for the Cowboys like Monday Night’s game vs. the Houston Texans where she dropped a flawless kissy face selfie before kickoff.

Dickson has been with the squad since 2022 and was a popular part of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on Netflix that came out in late June that gave audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader. They got to follow the girls from auditions to training camp and the NFL season as they chased their dreams to make the squad. It was so popular a second season has already been renewed.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne slyly burns buddy Jake Paul with Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders praise

Now, the former Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader Dickson took a sizzling photo in her nightie and shared it on Instagram.

Kylie Dickson
Kylie Dickson/Instagram

RELATED: Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

It’s obviously a brand promotion as she says, but it takes nothing away from this photo. That’s a stunning look right there.

Before becoming a cheerleader, Dickson was a gymnast who competed at the Junior Olympic Nationals and became a Senior International Elite gymnast. She graduated from Ole Miss in 2021.

Dickson one of the most popular cheerleaders with over 300K followers on Instagram. It’s very easy to see why with posts like these.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion