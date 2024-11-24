6-foot-6 Draymond Green standing next to Victor Wembanyama looks fake
Victor Wembanyama makes most NBA players look small.
The 7-foot-4 San Antonio Spurs player is an alien athlete who can do it all on the court, which is unheard of at that height. He’s already made teammate Chris Paul look ridiculous standing next to him, and posed for a photo with Star Wars actors that made them look like action figures.
On Saturday, the Spurs played the Golden State Warriors and a photo of the NBA Rookie of the Year Wemby next to power forward Draymond Green surfaced that doesn’t even look real.
Green is up to the Spurs logo on his chest. How do you even guard that man? He has an 8-foot wingspan!
Wembanyama is only 20 years old and in his second year in the NBA. He’d also be an Olympic champion for France if not for Stephen Curry’s heroics in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
He’s averaging 22.9 points per game, 10.2 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game.
Seeing Wembanyama next to Green just shows how doomed the rest of the league is for years to come when it comes to guarding that man.
