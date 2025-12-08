The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Matthew Stafford's 5-year-old daughter's viral dance is Taylor Swift copycat cuteness

Observant Swifties realized that little Tyler's amazing celebration dance was actually from Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia."
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams are rolling and are currently the prohibitive favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Their wily veteran 37-year-old QB1, Matthew Stafford, who had questions about his long-term health before the season with lingering back injury issues, is also still the clear favorite to win his first NFL MVP award.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's bff Selena Gomez has perfect sad face at Travis Kelce's crushing loss

Sept. 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their four daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The only thing more on fire than the Rams and Stafford in yesterday's 45-17 blowout of the Arizona Cardinals was his five-year-old daughter, Tyler, who rocked an amazing celebration dance routine in the victory that instantly went viral.

RELATED: NFL star married at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding venue only a year ago

Taylor Swift fans instantly recognized the sweet grooves as an homage to "The Fate of Ophelia," one of the hit songs from the global icon's record-setting 14th No. 1 album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

RELATED: Proving Travis Kelce was joking never getting into a fight with Taylor Swift

The Super Bowl winning quarterback and his famous NFL WAG wife, Kelly, who originally met him at Georgia, where she was a Bulldogs cheerleader, have four girls together — Tyler, 5, Hunter, 7, and twins Sawyer and Chandler, 8.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Actor and film producer Ashton Kutcher and Kelly Hall (wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford) talk before the game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyler certainly outshined dad and her siblings with her amazing moves, and certainly had a better day than her inspiration, who sadly watched her fiancé Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs seemingly play themselves out of the playoffs with a home loss to the Houston Texans, 20-10.

At least a devoted 5-year-old Swiftie should put a smile on Taylor's face.

Dec. 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kelly Hall and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) talk before the game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

