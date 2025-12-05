NFL star married at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding venue only a year ago

It's all starting to come together, reportedly, for Taylor Swift's wedding of the century to Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce.

After news broke yesterday that the happy couple has chosen the global icon's lucky number "13" for their wedding date, allegedly June 13, now Page Six is also reporting that "The Life of a Showgirl" No. 1 albums record holder, with 14 and counting, has chosen the wedding venue — the luxurious Ocean House in Watch Hill in Rhode Island.

Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier reports had Swift considering her $38 million oceanfront estate just down the road in Westerly, but apparently it doesn't make sense from a logistics standpoint.

While truly a stunning choice, we're only disappointed that another NFL star got married here recently, so it's not exactly original.

Christian McCaffrey married Olivia Culpo at Ocean House last year

March 27, 2022, Beverly Hills, CA, USA: Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. | IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

The big headline from Page Six's report is Swift allegedly paid another bride an offer she couldn't refuse to secure the lucky "13" date.

But the biggest surprise to us at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI is that San Francisco 49ers stud running back Christian McCaffrey married his former Miss Universe bride, Olivia Culpo, at the same exact venue only a year ago.

Olivia Culpo attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location Day 2 at Ice Palace on May 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida. | IMAGO / MediaPunch IMAGO / MediaPunch

Usually Swift likes to be completely one of a kind, and well, this feels like going to Cabo as a professional athlete. OK, maybe not quite that bad, but while certainly a wedding venue that most humans can't afford, it's a place that any super rich person can get married.

Details of the McCaffrey-Culpo wedding could be similar to Swift-Kelce's

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Culpo is originally from Rhode Island, winning the crown of Miss Rhode Island first, then Miss USA and Miss Universe, and if you read all the details in their Vogue exclusive about the wedding, it could be a copy and paste for what Swift and Kelce's ceremony might look like.

The couple got married on June 29, and details included an intimate dinner for both families the first night, then an "Amalfi Coast–style garden" welcome dinner for all the wedding guests the next night, eventually having an after-party at the espresso-martini lounge.

Then it was wedding day, with McCaffrey and Culpo getting married at the 150-year-old Watch Hill Chapel, where guests then headed back to cocktail hour at the veranda with an oceanfront view, before finally having the reception in a glamorous tent that had crystal chandeliers.

Jan. 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift reacts after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“My dinner reception was a combination of old-school elegance and lush garden florals,” Culpo said. “It was really important to have a lot of greenery. I wanted the florals to be lush but garden style, as if they were organically growing.”

Rinse and repeat, and you just might have the same aesthetic for Swift and Kelce's wedding — on the same month, at the same venue.

