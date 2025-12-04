Proving Travis Kelce was joking never getting into a fight with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce caused bitter disagreement from couples across the country when their social media feeds were inundated with headlines that the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his global icon fiancée Taylor Swift have never fought once in their entire time together.
Give me a break was the common sentiment.
As a happily married man with two young children, and a third on a way, I can assure you that my wife and I thought the very same thing.
Then I watched the full clip and it's painfully obvious that Kelce, 36, is completely joking.
Let's break it down.
Kelce starts off the exchange with George Clooney mocking him
Kelce and his almost equally famous older brother Jason Kelce, were interviewing George Clooney on their "New Heights" podcast.
"You claim you and your wife have not gotten into a fight in 10 years," Kelce asks Clooney, 64, who is married to Amal Clooney, 47. "Are you lying?"
So immediately the tone is that same, gimme a break mentioned earlier.
Clooney, promoting his new movie, "Jay Kelly" with Adam Sandler, turns the tables on Kelce, claiming, again, with a completely sarcastic tone, that he is not lying. Both brothers crack up.
Dissecting Kelce's actual answer
At about the 12-second mark of the clip, Kelce says, "Well, it's only been two and a half years, and you're right, I haven't gotten in an argument. Never once."
Mind you, the Philadelphia Eagles legend Kelce, married to the very honest and hilarious Kylie, who for sure have gotten into many arguments, and their A-List guest are laughing the entire time, and then before Kelce says, "never once," he has a huge chuckle himself.
Kelce and Swift have been caught in arguments before
Watch the clip. The three-time Super Bowl champion is completely joking, especially knowing that paparazzi have caught the happy engaged couple looking like they have, in fact, gotten into arguments. Because every couple gets into arguments, even the most blissful.
Luckily the rest of don't have paparazzi photographers constantly harassing us.
Clooney wraps it up by saying, "Honestly, neither of us are going to win the argument, so why get it in it?"
It's a funny exchange that had social media losing their mind after versions like this got over 43 million views as of this posting.
Like usual, tone and context were lost on on this very viral headline.
