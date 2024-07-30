Team USA's Jordan Chiles' adorable dance moves winning Paris Olympics off the mat
This Olympics Game Paris 2024 is all about Simone Biles' redemption on the mat.
Off of it, a new United States gymnastics star is emerging for the women’s team: Jordan Chiles. Her bubbly personality and enthusiasm is charming fans around the world.
The hip-shaking acknowledgement from Chiles to Team USA’s No. 1 fan Snoop Dogg (and NBC’s “The Voice” marketing oversell) along with her superstar teammate Simone Biles shows that she seems to be the one that takes the heat off of the ridiculous amount of pressure.
RELATED: Why Simone Biles' mom just called out Snoop Dogg directly to his face
The 23 year old also made sure not to leave teammate Suni Lee out, as they celebrated making it past the qualifications round with the prerequisite TikTok dance.
Also, no one celebrates like Chiles!
And whenever a teammate needs a stylist assistant, the UCLA Bruin is always there to lend a helping hand.
And not to detract from Chiles’ individual accomplishments on the mat, she very much was in contention for an all-around medal, but then came the cruelty of the Olympics as she finished .067 behind teammate Lee. The United States women’s team is so dominant, that with only two from each country allowed to advance, the “unofficial hype woman” for Team USA didn’t make the cut. She did make the floor exercise final though with Biles.
Luckily for her teammates and fans, her charm and charisma already is gold-medal worthy.
