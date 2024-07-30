The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Team USA's Jordan Chiles' adorable dance moves winning Paris Olympics off the mat

Simone Biles and Suni Lee might compete for the most Olympic gold medals, but their women's gymnastics teammate is busting the best moves for social media.

Matthew Graham

Jul 28, 2024: Jordan Chiles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jul 28, 2024: Jordan Chiles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This Olympics Game Paris 2024 is all about Simone Biles' redemption on the mat.

Off of it, a new United States gymnastics star is emerging for the women’s team: Jordan Chiles. Her bubbly personality and enthusiasm is charming fans around the world.

The hip-shaking acknowledgement from Chiles to Team USA’s No. 1 fan Snoop Dogg (and NBC’s “The Voice” marketing oversell) along with her superstar teammate Simone Biles shows that she seems to be the one that takes the heat off of the ridiculous amount of pressure.

The 23 year old also made sure not to leave teammate Suni Lee out, as they celebrated making it past the qualifications round with the prerequisite TikTok dance.

Also, no one celebrates like Chiles!

And whenever a teammate needs a stylist assistant, the UCLA Bruin is always there to lend a helping hand.

And not to detract from Chiles’ individual accomplishments on the mat, she very much was in contention for an all-around medal, but then came the cruelty of the Olympics as she finished .067 behind teammate Lee. The United States women’s team is so dominant, that with only two from each country allowed to advance, the “unofficial hype woman” for Team USA didn’t make the cut. She did make the floor exercise final though with Biles.

Luckily for her teammates and fans, her charm and charisma already is gold-medal worthy.

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

