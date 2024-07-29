Simone Biles to Compete in All Four Final Olympic Events Despite Calf Injury
Simone Biles is expected to compete in all four event's during the team final competition on Tuesday despite appearing to injure her calf while warming up for her floor exercise routine during Sunday's qualifying round at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Biles will compete last for the vault, balance beam and floor exercise routines, and she will perform second for the uneven bars.
The four-time gold medalist has high expectations for her at this year's Olympics after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics because of mental health issues. She previously captured her gold medals for the vault and floor exercise, along with the team and all-around, during the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Biles's teammate Jordan Chiles is also competing in all four events during Tuesday's final. The 2020 all-around gold medal winner Suni Lee will compete in the uneven bars last, the balance beam second and the floor routine first. Jade Carey, who earned gold in the floor routine at Tokyo, will just be competing for the vault.