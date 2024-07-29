Simone Biles to Compete in All Four Final Olympic Events Despite Calf Injury

Set in stone, ready to bring it home. ⤵️



The U.S. Women will compete for a spot on the medal podium during tomorrow’s Team Final!



VT ➡️ Chiles, Carey, Biles

UB ➡️ Chiles, Biles, Lee

BB ➡️ Chiles, Lee, Biles

FX ➡️ Lee, Chiles, Biles