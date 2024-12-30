Paulina Gretzky dons ravishing holiday jumpsuit to celebrate 'Cozy Season' in Aspen
The winter season is still upon us but Paulina Gretzky know how to remain warm and cozy.
The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and wife of LIV golf star Dustin Johnson shared a new Instagram post on Sunday, December 29. In the photo, Paulina showcased a super slick brown jumpsuit with white snowflake patterns and a black lining designed all over. She captioned the post, "cozy season."
It didn't take long for Paulina's large Instagram following to share their compliments in the comments section.
"I love these photos of you P! Stunning," gushed one person.
A second person wrote, "Stunning as usual," adding a fire emoji to explain their compliment further.
A third person agreed with Paulina's caption and wrote, "Cozy and cute."
Paulina occasionally shares fun insights into her journey on social media. She recently celebrated her 36th birthday, alongside her hubby and her Hall of Fame father, and donned a fiery red mini-dress for the event. Back in October, Paulina shared a jaw-dropping outfit for Halloween.
Paulina met Johnson back in 2009, but the two didn't start dating until 2013. They were married in 2022, and share two sons: Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 9, and River Jones Johnson, 7. Her latest post has already been liked over 7,000 times.
