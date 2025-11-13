The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Aaron Rodgers selling baller Packers Wisconsin mansion with surprisingly few bedrooms

The current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is literally moving on from his Green Bay Packers roots. See the photos of the home and all the amenities.

Matt Ryan

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last two with the New York Jets, and his first 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Now, he’s selling his baller Wisconsin mansion from his time there.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers in what could be his last season. He did purchase an insane Pittsburgh mansion with some sick amenities.

Aaron Rodger
Rodgers is still competing at 41. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even if it’s his final season, the 41 year old can afford it. Rodgers has made $381.7 million from his NFL contracts alone, and millions more in endorsements.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani is 'phantom' Steelers WAG as mystery deepens

He did, however, just list his luxurious property near Green Bay for $3.7 million. It’s over 10,500-square-foot home on 5.32 acres with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a movie theater, a library, a greenhouse, and a tennis and pickleball court.

See it below:

Rodgers made a nice profit on it, too, from when he bought it in 2015 for $1.74 million.

The Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005 with the No. 24 overall pick. He’d win the Super Bowl in 2011 with the team — his only one.

Aaron Rodger
Aaron Rodgers holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl XLV. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wherever he chooses to retire with his mystery wife Brittani, it won’t be in his Wisonsin home.

Aaron Rodger
Rodgers will forever be a Packers legend. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Real Estate