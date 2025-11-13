Aaron Rodgers selling baller Packers Wisconsin mansion with surprisingly few bedrooms
Aaron Rodgers is in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last two with the New York Jets, and his first 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Now, he’s selling his baller Wisconsin mansion from his time there.
The future Hall of Fame quarterback signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers in what could be his last season. He did purchase an insane Pittsburgh mansion with some sick amenities.
Even if it’s his final season, the 41 year old can afford it. Rodgers has made $381.7 million from his NFL contracts alone, and millions more in endorsements.
He did, however, just list his luxurious property near Green Bay for $3.7 million. It’s over 10,500-square-foot home on 5.32 acres with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a movie theater, a library, a greenhouse, and a tennis and pickleball court.
See it below:
Rodgers made a nice profit on it, too, from when he bought it in 2015 for $1.74 million.
The Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005 with the No. 24 overall pick. He’d win the Super Bowl in 2011 with the team — his only one.
Wherever he chooses to retire with his mystery wife Brittani, it won’t be in his Wisonsin home.
