Aaron Rodgers is oddly silent on wife despite gushing about ‘special’ relationships

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflects on his life and career before facing the Packers for the first time.

Emily Bicks

Oct 12, 2025: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up at Acrisure Stadium
Oct 12, 2025: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up at Acrisure Stadium / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a chance to make NFL history in Week 8. Rodgers can become the fifth player to ever get a win against all 32 teams with a victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, of course, spent the first 18 seasons of his career with Packers. When he faces his former team for the first time on Sunday Night Football, his wife, Brittani, will presumably be cheering on the 41-year-old quarterback at Acrisure Stadium.

Rodgers first revealed that he tied the knot with Brittani in June, however, no one has seen or met the four-time MVP's better half.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with new details murky

Aaron Rodgers
Oct 12, 2025: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Rodgers' exit from Green Bay was quite a contentious situation, but he looks back on his tenure with franchise with nothing but love. While reflecting on the intersection of life and football, Rodgers never mentions his new bride.

Considering their relationship played a major role in his decision to return this season, and the quarterback credited his sister-in-law Mia for urging him to sign with the Steelers, the omission seemed odd.

Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love
Aug. 1, 2022: Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has a little fun with quarterback Jordan Love (10) at training camp. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This game is about the relationships," Rodgers told reporters earlier this week. "Three years in college, 21 years in the league, and in those 24 years, I've got a ton of lifelong friends I've made. The majority of what's special in my life is because of the game."

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers defiantly says secret wife Brittani does exist in on-air rant

Aaron Rodgers
June 11, 2023: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the 76th annual Tony Awards. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

"The humbling thing is that when you're done, whether done with organization and moved on, or just done, the game keeps going," Rodgers said.

"This game's given me a lot, and I love it. It's an imperfect profession and a tough business. But it's a wonderful job that I've gotten to do for so long."

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

