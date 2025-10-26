Aaron Rodgers is oddly silent on wife despite gushing about ‘special’ relationships
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a chance to make NFL history in Week 8. Rodgers can become the fifth player to ever get a win against all 32 teams with a victory against the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers, of course, spent the first 18 seasons of his career with Packers. When he faces his former team for the first time on Sunday Night Football, his wife, Brittani, will presumably be cheering on the 41-year-old quarterback at Acrisure Stadium.
Rodgers first revealed that he tied the knot with Brittani in June, however, no one has seen or met the four-time MVP's better half.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with new details murky
Rodgers' exit from Green Bay was quite a contentious situation, but he looks back on his tenure with franchise with nothing but love. While reflecting on the intersection of life and football, Rodgers never mentions his new bride.
Considering their relationship played a major role in his decision to return this season, and the quarterback credited his sister-in-law Mia for urging him to sign with the Steelers, the omission seemed odd.
"This game is about the relationships," Rodgers told reporters earlier this week. "Three years in college, 21 years in the league, and in those 24 years, I've got a ton of lifelong friends I've made. The majority of what's special in my life is because of the game."
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers defiantly says secret wife Brittani does exist in on-air rant
"The humbling thing is that when you're done, whether done with organization and moved on, or just done, the game keeps going," Rodgers said.
"This game's given me a lot, and I love it. It's an imperfect profession and a tough business. But it's a wonderful job that I've gotten to do for so long."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS